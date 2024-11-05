Türkiye's worldwide reserves reach historic high of USD159.4 billion

(MENAFN) Türkiye's international reserves reached an all-time high of USD159.4B last week, reflecting a modest increase of 0.02 percent from the previous week, according to data released by the Central on Monday. This milestone indicates a strengthening of Türkiye's financial position as the country continues to navigate various economic challenges.



Of the total international reserves, approximately USD93.5 billion was held in foreign exchange. This figure represents a slight decline of 0.03 percent compared to the prior week. The fluctuation in foreign exchange reserves underscores the ongoing volatility in global markets and the impacts of international economic conditions on Türkiye's reserve management.



In contrast, gold reserves experienced a positive trend, increasing by 0.5 percent to reach USD65.89 billion, up from USD65.57 billion. This rise in gold holdings highlights the country's strategy to diversify its reserves, reinforcing its financial stability amid fluctuating currency values and global economic uncertainties.



To provide context, Türkiye's international reserves were around USD127 billion in January, demonstrating significant growth over the course of the year. By the start of October, reserves had already climbed to USD156.3 billion, reflecting the government's efforts to bolster economic resilience. The latest figures indicate a continuing upward trajectory in reserve accumulation, which is essential for maintaining confidence in Türkiye's economy.

MENAFN05112024000045015839ID1108852542