Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Growth Soars: $1,964.49 Million By 2032 With A 9.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market

The growing existence of dental illnesses such as periodontal illness and dental caries is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our dental bone graft substitutes market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the dental bone graft substitutes market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 9.2%, the market was valued at USD 894.16 million in 2023. It is ready to grow to USD 1,964.49 million by 2032.Market Introduction:Succeeding tooth loss, bone resorption is irreparable, abandoning the zone without ample bone magnitude for triumphant implant treatment. One grafting is the sole to counter bone loss and approved processes needed in one of every four dental implants. Research and development in substances, outline, and creation technologies have amplified over the years to obtain triumphant and durable dental implants for tooth replacement.The graft substance entails an assortment of bone-encouraging agents that assist in reviving the configuration of contemporary bone and healing. This process often offers adequate outcomes but needs a subsequent operation to harvest the autograft. Elements such as maturing populations, detrimental lifestyles, and inadequate oral hygiene practices are pushing the dental bone graft substitutes market demand.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleMarket Drivers and Opportunities:Growing Consciousness about Dental Implants: Growing consciousness among patients in the context of dental implants and bone grafting processes has notably amplified the approval scope, boosting the demand for dental bone graft substitutes market growth.Growing Geriatric Population: The global geriatric population is speedily proliferating, notably influencing the demand for dental processes, especially bone grafting. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the aggregate of patients aged 60 and above is expected to surge to 1.4 billion by 2030 and magnify to 2.1 billion by 2050.Growth in Healthcare Expenditure: The growth in healthcare disbursement, especially in the surfacing market, is notably driving the acquisition of progressive dental processes and technologies involving bone graft substitutes.List of Key Companies in Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market.Arora Biosurgery Ltd.,.BEGO GmbH & Co. KG.Dentsply Sirona Inc..Biotiss Biomaterials LLC.Envista Holdings Corporation.Collagen Matrix Inc..Dentium Co., Ltd..Geistlich Pharma AG.Hannox International Corp..Henry Schein Inc..Institut Straumann AG.Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.JOHNSON & JOHNSON.Keystone Dental.Kuraray Co. Ltd..Lifenet Health.Medtronic, Plc.Meyer Haake GmbH.Novabone LLC..Osteogenics Biomedical.RTI Surgical Holdings Inc..Stryker Corporation.Tissue Regenix Group.Young Innovations.Zimvie Inc.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingSegmental Analysis:.The dental bone graft substitutes market segmentation is based on type, application, mechanism, product, end user, and region..By type analysis, the synthetic bone graft segment held the largest market share. This is due to them being secure, willingly obtainable, and adaptable options to conventional bone grafts..By application analysis, the ridge augmentation segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing approval of dental implants as a chosen solution for tooth replacement.Regional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the dental bone graft substitutes market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the progressive healthcare framework and elevated healthcare disbursement.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's surge in tourism covering nations including India, Thailand and Malaysia fuels the regional market expansion.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQs:How much is the dental bone graft substitutes market?The market size was valued at USD 894.16 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,964.49 million in 2032.What is the growth rate of the dental bone graft substitutes market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2024-2032.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2023.Which type led the market?The synthetic bone graft category dominated the market in 2023.Browse PMR's Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Industry is anticipated to grow from US$ 894.16 million in 2023 to about US$ 1,964.49 million by 2032Browse More Research Reports:Equine Healthcare MarketHypnotherapy MarketImmunoassay MarketEurope Pneumococcal Vaccine MarketHigh Throughput Screening MarketAbout Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.