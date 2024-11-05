Consort Of HH The Amir Casts Vote In General Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments
11/5/2024 7:17:51 AM
Doha, Qatar: HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent constitution of the country. Her Highness cast her vote on Tuesday at the headquarters of the 15th Committee in Barahat Msheireb.
