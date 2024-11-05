Consort Of HH The Amir Casts Vote In General Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments

Doha, Qatar: HH Consort of HH the Amir Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani participated in the general on the draft constitutional amendments to the permanent of the country. cast her vote on Tuesday at the headquarters of the 15th Committee in Barahat Msheireb.

