Long-time credit union leader, Todd Marksberry, has joined Innovative Partnerships Group in the role of Executive Advisor. Marksberry will expand Innovative Partnerships Group's sponsorship and naming rights consulting and business development practice in the services industry, which will include Credit Unions, Banks, FinTechs, companies and Payments Solutions providers.



Innovative Partnerships Group is a full-service consulting, valuation, and business development agency dedicated to changing the way premiere brands and properties come together to execute the most measurable and meaningful long-term business partnerships.

Innovative Partnerships Group executives have assisted global sports & entertainment property rights holders in generating billions of dollars in long-term naming rights and sponsorship revenue over the past 25+ years.

"We've known for quite some time about Todd's reputation and vision for how naming rights and sponsorships get done in financial services, as well as how Todd would assist behind the scenes with fellow Credit Union CEOs, helping them unlock value in their partnerships", said Jeff Marks, founder and CEO of Innovative Partnerships Group. "We knew Todd would be the perfect fit as we look to expand our presence and help get the word out about Innovative Partnerships Group's next generation valuation platforms and custom research regarding financial services and credit unions."

Industry leaders know Todd Marksberry well for his many years of service within the credit union industry, the last 9 years of which he led the Colorado-based Canvas Credit Union. Todd's

strategic vision, leadership, drive and the unique ability to inspire hearts and minds, build relationships and engage team members, businesses and community partners, resulted in Canvas tripling assets from $1.5 Billion to $4.5 Billion.

One of the most significant events during Todd's leadership that changed the trajectory of Canvas was the naming rights partnership formed with Colorado State University. The success of the partnership prompted Canvas to establish or enhance strategic partnerships with CSU Pueblo, the University of Denver, Children's Hospital of Colorado, the Colorado High School Activities Association and dozens of non-profit organizations throughout Colorado.

"I spent a lot of time researching the landscape for a sponsorship agency with whom I could hang my hat and leverage my financial services experience and help build next generation partnerships. Innovative Partnerships Group was the perfect fit based on their reputation and valuation and measurement capabilities specific to the credit union industry", stated Marksberry.

Todd also served on the national industry boards of Origence and Co-op Solutions, chaired the GoWest Credit Union Association, and served on the board of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Todd was also honored in 2020 by the Denver Business Journal as Denver's "Most Admired CEO".

About

Innovative Partnerships Group

Innovative Partnerships Group is a global leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business relationships among the most prestigious

professional sports team, entertainment properties and global brands.

The company has been recognized on several occasions in recent years by Sports Business Journal

as

one

of

the

leading sports

marketing

agencies in

this

industry.

Innovative

Partnerships Group has its breakthrough Partnership IntelligenceTM system that allows both properties and brands

to

maximize their

return

on

sponsorship

partnerships.

For

more

information, visit



