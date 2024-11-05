DLH To Provide Critical Systems Engineering And Integrated Logistics Services For Navy C5ISR Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the“Company”), a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity, science research and development, and systems engineering and integration, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to support the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic's (“NIWC Atlantic”) Tactical Networks. NIWC Atlantic conducts research, development, and engineering to bolster integrated information warfare capabilities, with an emphasis on Enterprise IT systems. The award has a total value of approximately $76 million, comprised of $61 million in initial firm value and $15 million in optional services. The contract term includes up to a five-year period of performance.

“Our two-plus decades of experience enhancing the health and systems readiness of the fleet, service members, and public through innovative applications of emerging tools and industry-leading subject matter experts allows us to create differentiated solutions on behalf of our clients' vital missions,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO.“This contract win will bolster our engineering, IT, and Cyber portfolio as we continue to deliver on our transformation and growth-focused strategy.”

As the prime contractor, DLH will perform In-Service Engineering Agent and Integrated Logistics Support services. ​This work will support the missions of several Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) program offices and systems including PEO-C4I, PMW-160, NAVWAR, NAVSEA, and others.

“We are excited to expand our cutting-edge systems engineering, integration, and logistics capabilities through our long-standing partnership with the Naval and the C5ISR communities,” said Billy Burnett, President of DLH's National Security Program Operations Center.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC), a Russell 2000 company, delivers improved health and national security readiness solutions for federal programs through science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation. The Company's experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,800 employees dedicated to the idea that“Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to innovation to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions (including anticipated future financial performance and results); the diversion of management's attention from normal daily operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; the inability to retain employees and customers; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; our ability to manage our debt obligations; compliance with bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” in the Company's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

