Springworks Therapeutics To Participate In Guggenheim’S Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors & section of the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks' website for a limited time following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and delivering life-changing medicines for people with severe rare diseases and cancer. OGSIVEO® (nirogacestat), approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with progressing desmoid tumors who require systemic treatment, is the Company's first FDA-approved therapy. SpringWorks also has a diversified targeted therapy pipeline spanning solid tumors and hematological cancers, with programs ranging from preclinical development through advanced clinical trials. In addition to its wholly owned programs, SpringWorks has also entered into multiple collaborations with innovators in industry and academia to unlock the full potential for its portfolio and create more solutions for patients in need.

For more information, visit and follow @SpringWorksTx on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Contacts:

Investors

...

Media

...