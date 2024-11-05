Gate.Io Shatters Records In Total Trading Volume In Q3 2024, With Its User Base Surpassing 17 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







PANAMA CITY, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the third quarter of 2024, despite a challenging environment, Gate.io maintained strong growth momentum through continuous product innovation, service enhancements, and community engagement. The achieved significant increases in trading volume and user base expansion, according to its latest quarterly report.

During Q3 2024, total trading volume soared to about $720 billion, with spot trading volume around $320 billion. The platform welcomed over 1.28 million new users, bringing the total registered users to over 17 million. The introduction of 156 new listings and 44 popular on-chain projects featured in the Pilot Trading Section contributed to this growth. Additionally, Web3 ecosystem expanded significantly, and now supports over 100 major blockchains with assets valued at $560 million.

Gate Startup: Airdrop Value Nearly $6 Million

Gate.io Startup continued to be a pivotal part of the platform, distributing airdrops valued at nearly $6 Million through various early-stage projects. The Startup platform launched 32 new coin mining projects and held 35 successful airdrop events in Q3 alone. The introduction of the Pilot Trading Section in September provided users with a new approach to engaging with trending on-chain projects, further enhancing user engagement and investment opportunities.

Continued Growth of Financial Products and Quantitative Trading

Gate Earn introduced new staking products, with staked assets valued at over $90 million. The platform's quantitative trading strategies grew to 200,000 active strategies, with futures grid trading volume and Martingale strategy trading volumes rising by 6% and 13.15%, respectively. These innovations underscore commitment to providing diversified and dynamic trading options.

Security and Compliance: Strong Commitment to Safety and Transparency enhanced its security and operational efficiency through strategic global partnerships and technological optimizations. Notably, the platform's reserve report disclosed an increase in reserves for key cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, reinforcing its commitment to security and transparency.

A New Era of Cross-Industry Collaboration

Gate.io announced a significant partnership with Inter as the official sleeve sponsor, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking collaboration that expands its influence across industries. This partnership further promotes the deep integration of blockchain technology within the sports sector, heralding a new chapter in cross-industry collaboration.

Engaging with Charity to Spread Love Worldwide

Gate.io actively participated in and hosted major industry events, with its charitable arm, Gate Charity, conducting around 20 events across eight countries, aiding about 1000 beneficiaries. Meanwhile, Gate Live hosted 13,000 live sessions, attracting over 3.36 million views, and focused on delivering in-depth blockchain education and market analysis.

Significant Achievements in Educational Outreach and Research

Gate Learn and Gate Research were prolific in their output, publishing around 1,000 articles, courses, and research reports. These resources are aimed at advancing blockchain education and providing in-depth industry insights, further supporting the platform's community-building efforts.

As Gate.io strides confidently into the final quarter of 2024, the platform is poised to continue its trailblazing advancements in the cryptocurrency landscape. With a relentless focus on user-centric innovations, enhanced security measures, and a burgeoning global community, Gate.io is not merely driving the progress of blockchain technology but also actively shaping its future.

This momentum is encapsulated in comprehensive suite of products and educational initiatives, all designed to democratize trading and investment in the digital age. robust growth, extensive charitable activities, and dynamic community engagement stand testament to its visionary approach.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at ...

