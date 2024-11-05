J & K Speaker Asks Mlas To Switch Off Cellphones During House Proceedings

The speaker's direction came after some MLAs were seen filming the House proceedings with their mobile phones on the second day of the session, the first of the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

“Some members were seen doing videography. It is requested that you switch off your mobile phones. We have to uphold the dignity and sanctity of the House,” Rather said after the obituary references in the House.

The National Conference leader also warned that he would ensure that the rules of the Assembly are followed by the members.

“I request you to cooperate. If any member does not cooperate, I will be forced to take action,” he said.

