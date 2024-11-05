Encounter Breaks Out In North Kashmir's Bandipora
Date
11/5/2024 7:07:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, officials said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora district on Tuesday following information about the presence of ultras there, the officials said.
They said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.
