If A Nuclear Bomb Hit Central Seoul

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Seoul, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, is home to over 9.7 million people in its core and 26 million in the greater metropolitan area. A nuclear detonation in the heart of the metropolis would bring unprecedented devastation, transforming the city into a wasteland of destruction and despair.

By examining the blast effects kilometer by kilometer, we can gain a glimpse of the human, environmental, and infrastructural toll this catastrophe would inflict.

When a nuclear bomb explodes, its destructive power is measured in terms of a fireball, a shockwave, intense heat and deadly radiation. The effects on the population and infrastructure are determined largely by their distance from the blast's center, or“ground zero.”

Let's assume the detonation of a 1-megaton nuclear bomb in central Seoul, around Gwanghwamun Square, for illustration. The damage can be divided into specific zones, extending outward from ground zero. (Maps:

Within the first kilometer radius of the detonation, the devastation is absolute. The fireball, reaching temperatures higher than the surface of the sun, would vaporize everything within this radius. Buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure would cease to exist, reduced to dust and ash. The heat and radiation would instantly kill nearly 100% of the population.

Gwanghwamun Square, including historic sites like Gyeongbokgung Palace and the major government buildings in Jongno-gu, would be obliterated in the blink of an eye. In less than a second, the shockwave would radiate outward, traveling faster than the speed of sound. Anything not vaporized by the heat – reinforced concrete buildings, for example – would be crushed by the force of the blast.

Beyond 1 kilometer, but still within a 2-kilometer radius, the destruction remains extensive. While the core of the fireball itself would not reach this far, the intense heat would ignite widespread fires throughout the area, causing a firestorm. These fires would be fueled by the dense urban landscape, turning much of central Seoul into a sea of flames.

Buildings would be heavily damaged or completely collapsed. Structures made of glass, steel and concrete would still be heavily compromised, while most residential and commercial buildings, such as those in neighborhoods like Myeongdong and Insadong, would collapse entirely. The pressure wave would shatter windows and send deadly shards of glass flying at high speeds, causing horrific injuries to anyone within this zone.