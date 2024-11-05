Atlas Real Estate Partners With Net Energy To Drive Sustainability, Boost Returns, And Elevate Resident Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas , a leader in the single family rental and institutional property management, has announced remarkable results from its sustainability partnership with Net , a proptech solution that optimizes energy use and helps properties achieve sustainability goals. Through this collaboration, Atlas has implemented cutting-edge sustainability upgrades across its portfolio, delivering substantial returns, improving environmental impact, and enhancing resident satisfaction.

Transforming the SFR and Build-to-Rent Markets with Sustainability

Atlas Real Estate's focus on Single-Family Rental (SFR) and Build-to-Rent properties showcases how environmentally conscious strategies can be successfully aligned with strong financial performance. Whether for large investors or individual rental owners, Atlas and Net Energy are demonstrating that sustainable improvements benefit both investors and tenants.

The upgrades implemented include enhanced insulation and air/duct sealing, solar panel installation, LED lighting, smart thermostats and sprinkler controllers, heat pump HVAC systems and water heaters, as well as low-flow toilets and other water-saving devices.

These investments are generating impressive outcomes for property owners. Cap rates have improved by up to 75 basis points, and Net Operating Income (NOI) has increased by over $2,000 per property annually-all achieved while also reducing resident expenses.

“We've seen an 11% increase in resident renewal rates, and 85% of residents now feel that Atlas cares more about both them and the environment,” said Tony Julianelle , CEO of Atlas Real Estate.“Net Energy has delivered results that go beyond numbers-they've fostered better homes and happier residents.”

Driving Environmental Impact: 64% CO2 Emissions Reduction

The sustainability upgrades have also led to significant environmental benefits. One of the most impactful changes is a 64% reduction in CO2 emissions per home. This and other efforts have collectively helped avoid over 1.1 million pounds of CO2 emissions to date.

In addition to these environmental gains, residents have reported several improvements in their everyday lives. Many have noticed lower utility bills and better temperature control, enhancing energy efficiency and comfort within their homes. The reduced operation of HVAC systems has also contributed to quieter living spaces, making for a more peaceful environment. Furthermore, better air quality has been observed, which has positively impacted both health and overall comfort for the residents.

Setting a New Standard in Sustainable Real Estate

This partnership showcases the future of real estate investment: sustainability-driven portfolios that deliver superior financial returns while reducing environmental footprints. With the support of Net Energy's BuyBoxIQ technology, Atlas Real Estate is optimizing its properties for both financial success and climate impact.

“Investors who prioritize the environment and their residents are showing that it's possible to make meaningful climate progress while maximizing returns,” said Julianelle.“We're setting a new industry standard and proving that sustainable housing can be both green and affordable.”

About Atlas Real Estate

Atlas Real Estate, founded in 2013, is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and brokerage. With a mission to“Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate,” Atlas manages over $3.5 billion in real estate assets and more than 6,000 residential units. Through sustainable practices, community engagement, and a focus on creating financial autonomy through real estate investment, Atlas is revolutionizing the industry. The company operates in 17 markets and is a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. For more information, visit, .

About Net Energy

Net Energy is a sustainability platform transforming the real estate market by delivering comprehensive energy-efficient solutions and hassle-free implementation. With advanced technology like BuyBoxIQ, Net Energy provides property owners with unmatched financial returns, environmental impact, and enhanced resident experience. For more information, visit .

