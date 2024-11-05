FEMSA’S Strategic Asset Sales: A Shift Towards Core Business Focus

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) FEMSA, Mexico's leading Coca-Cola bottler, has made significant strides in its business restructuring plan. The company has completed and announced sales of three business divisions this year, totaling 15,225 million pesos ($900 million).



These divestments align with FEMSA's strategy to streamline operations and focus on core businesses. On November 4, FEMSA finalized the sale of its subsidiaries AlPunto, Imbera, and Torrey to Mill Point Capital.



The private equity firm acquired these assets for 8,000 million pesos ($470 million), including net cash and debt. This transaction marks a significant step in FEMSA's restructuring efforts.



The sale encompasses refrigeration equipment operations and food services. FEMSA had initially announced this deal on July 17, setting the stage for its completion. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to its divestment strategy.



Earlier, on October 24, FEMSA reached an agreement with AMMI, a Milenio Capital subsidiary. The deal involved selling plastic solutions operations for 3,165 million pesos ($190 million), net of cash and debt.







This business line was part of AlPunto, further streamlining FEMSA 's portfolio. Additionally, FEMSA agreed to sell its logistics transportation management operations in Mexico.

FEMSA's Strategic Divestments

The deal also includes contract logistics in Mexico , Brazil, and Colombia from its Solistica subsidiary. Grupo Traxion, a Mexican transport and logistics company, will acquire these operations for 4,060 million pesos ($240 million).



These divestments are part of FEMSA Forward, a strategic plan unveiled in February 2023. The plan aims to sell non-strategic assets over a 24 to 36-month period, depending on market conditions.



This approach reflects FEMSA's adaptive strategy in a changing business landscape. FEMSA's actions demonstrate a clear focus on core competencies.



By divesting non-essential assets, the company aims to enhance its operational efficiency and financial performance. This strategy may position FEMSA for stronger growth in its primary markets.



The company's move also reflects broader trends in the beverage and retail industries. Many firms are reassessing their portfolios to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.



FEMSA's divestments could provide valuable insights for other companies considering similar strategies. As FEMSA continues its restructuring, stakeholders will closely watch its progress.



The success of these divestments could influence future strategic decisions in the Mexican and Latin American business landscape. It remains to be seen how these moves will impact FEMSA's long-term performance and market position.

