Yorkshire Sign Pacer Jack White From Northamptonshire

Yorkshire have signed pacer Jack White from Northamptonshire on a two-year contract, after exercising a clause in White's contract that allowed him to join a Division One club. White, who made his debut at 28 in 2020, has quickly become a prominent red-ball bowler, boasting an impressive 114 wickets at an average of 25.18. At 32, White is eager to take his game to the next level with Yorkshire, who recently secured to Division One after finishing second in Division Two last season.

White expressed his enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the significance of joining Yorkshire and playing at Headingley. "I'm incredibly honoured and extremely excited to begin this new chapter with Yorkshire," he said in a statement released from the club. "Headingley is a special place to play, and after discussing things with the coach and club leaders, I'm looking forward to continuing to develop my game and playing my part in achieving success for Yorkshire."

Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton, echoed White's excitement, saying that White's late entry into professional cricket and his dedication make him a valuable addition to the squad. "We're delighted Jack has committed his future to Yorkshire," said Hamilton. "He brings another dimension to our bowling attack and has shown immense work ethic. He'll add great value both on and off the field, and we look forward to his contributions."

Despite White's commitment to his new team, Northamptonshire expressed disappointment over his departure, given he was under contract until the end of the 2025 season.

Chief executive Ray Payne shared well wishes, saying, "It's a real shame that Jack has decided to move elsewhere, but we would like to thank him for his efforts in a Northamptonshire shirt and wish him all the best moving forward."