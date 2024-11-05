(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Parcel Delivery Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the United Kingdom parcel delivery market size reached a value of USD 4.91 billion in 2023. Aided by the rapid development of the e-commerce sector in the United Kingdom, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 13.83 billion by 2032.



The rapid expansion of e-commerce has revolutionised the retail landscape, driving significant growth in the parcel delivery market in the United Kingdom. The convenience of online shopping, combined with the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, has led to a surge in e-commerce transactions. This, in turn, has propelled the demand for efficient parcel delivery services that ensure timely and secure delivery of goods.

The burgeoning e-commerce industry, particularly driven by major players such as Amazon, eBay, and ASOS, is a significant driver of the United Kingdom e-commerce parcel delivery market growth. The increasing consumer preference for online shopping, driven by the convenience of home delivery, a wide range of product choices, and competitive pricing, is propelling the demand for parcel delivery services. Moreover, the rising trend of same-day and next-day delivery services is further augmenting the market growth, as consumers seek faster and more reliable delivery options.

The rapid transformation leading to the market expansion is also being fuelled by advancements in logistics and delivery solutions. Companies are increasingly adopting advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency and speed of parcel delivery services. The use of drones and autonomous vehicles for last-mile delivery is gaining traction, offering a promising solution to address the challenges of urban congestion and improve delivery times.

In addition to technological advancements, the expanding applications of parcel delivery services in various sectors are contributing to the United Kingdom e-commerce parcel delivery market share. The growing demand for online grocery shopping, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and the increasing preference for convenience, is propelling the demand for parcel delivery services. Furthermore, the rising popularity of subscription-based services, such as meal kits and beauty boxes, is driving the need for reliable and efficient parcel delivery solutions.

The UK's strategic geographic location and well-developed logistics infrastructure also play a crucial role in propelling the e-commerce parcel delivery market. The country's extensive network of roads, railways, and ports facilitates the smooth and efficient movement of goods, ensuring timely deliveries. Additionally, the presence of major logistics companies such as Royal Mail, DPD, and Hermes, with their extensive delivery networks and advanced logistics capabilities, further boosts the market growth.

As per the United Kingdom e-commerce parcel delivery market analysis, the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations is also influencing the market dynamics. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their purchases and are demanding eco-friendly delivery solutions. This has led to the rising adoption of green logistics practices, such as electric delivery vehicles, eco-friendly packaging, and carbon-neutral delivery options, by parcel delivery companies. The growing emphasis on sustainability is driving the demand for innovative and environmentally friendly delivery solutions, further augmenting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the United Kingdom e-commerce parcel delivery market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

United Parcel Service, Inc.

FedEx Corp

Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

Inc.

Royal Mail Group Limited

Geopost

Yodel Delivery Network Limited

Whistl UK Limited

Hermes International SCA The Delivery Group Limited Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Market Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Europe E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market Overview

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Europe E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Historical Market (2018-2023)

8.3 Europe E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market Forecast (2024-2032)

9 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market Analysis

9.1 Key Industry Highlights

9.2 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Historical Market (2018-2023)

9.3 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market Forecast (2024-2032)

10 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market by Type

10.1 Instant Delivery

10.2 Same-Day Delivery

10.3 Two-Day Delivery

11 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market by Business Size

11.1 Small

11.2 Medium

11.3 Large

12 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market by Destination

12.1 Domestic

12.2 International

13 United Kingdom E-Commerce Parcel Delivery Market by Industry

13.1 Apparel and Accessories

13.2 Consumer Packaged Group

13.3 Consumer Electronics

13.4 Manufacturing and Construction

13.5 Healthcare

13.6 Others

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.3 Key Indicators for Demand

14.4 Key Indicators for Price

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Company Profiles

16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

