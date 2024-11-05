(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

5 November 2024

Company Announcement number 82/2024

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2025.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions regarding FlexLån® are set out in the appendix.

In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 8m FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Wednesday 27 November 2024 at 11.45 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.





