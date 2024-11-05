Smart Coatings Market Analysis Subscription Program - Forecasts Include Revenues, Shipments, Pricing, TAM & SAM, Application Area, Global And Regional Breakouts
Date
11/5/2024 6:46:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Coatings market Analysis Program" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program provides market sizing, segmentations, forecasts and analysis for the global smart coatings market which is predicted to surpass $23 billion in revenues by the year 2030.
This program addresses smart coatings and materials and their use within 8 vertical markets and 15 application areas.
The Smart Coatings Market Analysis Program provides:
Comprehensive coverage down to market/product-specific. Reports, data, forecasting, and deeper drill downs Breakouts by function, vertical, regional, and materials available Applications, use cases, benefits and obstacles Sector analysis and outlooks impacting demand Consideration of factors including market activity, economic, policy, regulatory, technical and material limitations, and more
The market projections rely upon installed base, shipments, pricing trends, and applications within the various vertical markets where these coatings and solutions are deployed. The publisher also utilizes sector and economic data, business activity, company reporting, supply chain health and other relevant sources to size and forecast the markets covered.
The Level I data presents volumes and values for specific smart coatings and how they are being utilized across various industry verticals. Level II data offers deeper breakouts of the materials, types, techniques and or containers. Data is presented in Excel sheets with PDF Reports. The coverage of the program is global in nature with breakouts by major regions.
INDUSTRIES COVERED:
Aerospace Automotive Construction Consumer Electronics Energy Marine Medical Textiles/Wearables
APPLICATIONS:
Anti-corrosion Anti-drag Anti-fouling Anti-icing Breathable coating Color-shifting coatings Conductive coating Electrochromic PCM coatings Self-cleaning Self-healing SHM and smart skins Smart anti-microbials Solar paint SPD
Forecasts include revenues, shipments, pricing, TAM & SAM, application area, global and regional breakouts. Additional breakouts according to material specificity or subcategory are also available upon request.
Level I Data
Addressable market (Billions Sq. Meters) Market penetration by smart coatings (meters/billion square meters) Frequency of coating (months) Shipments (Million Sq. Meters) Smart coating markets ($ millions) Premium for coatings Smart coating by type (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) Nano coating Bioactive coating Smart Polymer coating Composite coating By end use (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) By application area (Million Sq. Meters) & ($ Million) By end user geography ($ Millions)
Level II Data (Optional)
Materials, Processes, Containers etc. by volume, values, verticals, regions
REGIONS
North America South and Central America Western Europe Eastern Europe and Russia Middle East Japan China ROW Total Global Market
Program Components
Full Data Base Level I (Excel) 8 Sector Market Level I+ Reports Data Update in 6 Months into Term 10 Hours Analyst Time Additional Data Breakouts
For more information about this subscription visit
Source: n-tech Research
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108852187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.