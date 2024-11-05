Corvel Announces Revenues And Earnings

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights



Revenue increased 15% to $224 million, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased 15% to $50.7 million, at 22.6% gross margin, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 gross profit of $44.3 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 17% to $1.35, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 diluted earnings per share of $1.15.

Exited the quarter with $138 million in cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings. The Company repurchased $9.6 million of common stock during the quarter.

CorVel's conservative fiscal principles have created a strong balance sheet with positive cash flow, providing financial flexibility and allowing the Company to prioritize investments in systems, technological innovation, and growth initiatives while returning value to shareholders. The quarterly results benefited from revenue generated by several large Network Solutions programs launched in previous quarters and the continued strong new sales and operational performance of the Patient Management Segment. In addition to successfully winning and implementing new customers, the Net Revenue Retention for the quarter was 110%.

During the quarter, the Company hosted its annual Partnership meeting and attended the National Comp conference. Both events allowed meaningful interactions with strategic clients, prospects, and brokers to review program enhancements and ongoing initiatives and outline the Company's vision for products and services over the next few years. Those conversations validated the current market position and affirmed engagement, results achieved, and technological innovation as the primary drivers for increased market share.

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Income Statement

Quarters and Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited) and September 30, 2023 (unaudited)