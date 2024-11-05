Optimized Payments Completes SOC 2, Type 1 Audit, Strengthening Commitment To Data Security And Privacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Optimized Payments completes SOC 2, Type 1 audit, reinforcing its commitment to data security and operational excellence in payment analytics.

- Deepak Padubidri, Chief OfficerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Optimized Payments, a leading Payment Analytics Platform, is pleased to announce its successful completion of its SOC 2, Type 1 audit . This achievement marks an important step in the company's ongoing commitment to uphold the highest standards of data security and operational excellence for its clients.The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a trusted security and compliance firm serving over 2,500 organizations globally. Known for its technology-driven approach, A-LIGN rigorously assessed Optimized Payments' systems to ensure adherence to stringent cybersecurity standards. Completing this examination underscores Optimized Payments' dedication to critical security practices essential to the payments industry."Achieving our SOC 2 Type 1 examination reflects our commitment to exceeding industry standards for data security and operational integrity,” said Deepak Padubidri, Chief Technology Officer of Optimized Payments.“This milestone showcases our proactive efforts to establish and maintain high standards for protecting our clients' information with unwavering diligence.”Optimized Payments will now embark on a SOC 2, Type 2 audit to further demonstrate its commitment to operational effectiveness and long-term security excellence. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination involves a rigorous evaluation of operational practices over time, verifying that systems and controls function consistently and effectively to protect client data.“The SOC 2 Type 1 examination emphasizes our dedication to rigorous security practices and a resilient infrastructure, all to ensure that our clients' data remains protected as we continue to evolve our platform,” said Joshna Yarlagadda, Chief Cybersecurity Architect.Optimized Payments is committed to continuous improvement and innovation to better serve its customers. By prioritizing data security, the company aims to provide merchants peace of mind while supporting them throughout their payments journey.“Congratulations to Optimized Payments for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Optimized Payments who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."About Optimized PaymentsOptimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save over $1 billion in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With a distinguished team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled analytics and expertise to merchants and payment facilitators worldwide.

