Roundhill Investments Announces 2024 Distributions For XPAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundhill Investments, an sponsor focused on innovative products, has announced the following ETF distributions for the Roundhill S&P 500® Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY). Based on the Fund's initial NAV and its 20% annualized distribution target, the Adviser has calculated a monthly distribution rate of $0.972333 for 2024.

Distribution

Per Share Ex-Date Record Date Pay Date $0.972333 11/6/24 11/6/24 11/7/24 $0.972333 12/11/24 12/11/24 12/12/24

The

Roundhill S&P 500® Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF ("XPAY") is designed to pay monthly return of capital distributions to shareholders at an annualized rate of twenty percent, while providing exposure to the S&P 500®. XPAY is an actively-managed ETF.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Returns less than one year are not annualized. For the most recent standardized and month-end performance, please click here: XPAY .

The Fund intends to declare and pay monthly distributions to shareholders at an annualized distribution rate of 20% that is based on the closing NAV of the Fund on the final business day of December each calendar year, although this policy may be amended at any time. It is anticipated that such distributions will consist entirely of return of capital. Insofar as the Fund has net investment income in a given year, such net investment income will be paid out via an additional distribution some or all of which will not be characterized as return of capital.

The targeted annual distribution rate is not guaranteed and may be decreased or increased in the future.

Distribution rate based on starting period NAV.

About

Roundhill Investments:

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus.

Click here for the XPAY prospectus.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit the website at

. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Return of capital represents a return of a portion of a Fund shareholder's invested capital and is not taxable in the year it is received unless the distribution exceeds a shareholder's basis in the Fund. However, a return of capital may result in an increase in a later gain on a sale of Fund Shares or a reduction of a loss.

The strategy targets those investors who seek monthly income from their investment but wish to retain exposure to the return of the S&P 500® Index. Because a significant portion of the Fund's distributions will consist of return of capital, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment for investors who do not want their principal investment in the Fund to decrease over time or who do not wish to receive return of capital in a given period.

Distribution Tax Risk.

The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a monthly basis. These distributions are expected and designed to exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital. The Fund seeks to be managed such that the entirety of the Fund's distributions will be treated as a return of capital. A return of capital distribution generally will not be taxable but currently will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those Fund Shares on which the distribution was received are sold. Once a Fund shareholder's cost basis is reduced to zero, further distributions will be treated as capital gain if the Fund shareholder holds Fund Shares as capital assets. Additionally, any capital returned through distributions will be distributed after payment of Fund fees and expenses. Because a significant portion of the Fund's distributions will consist of return of capital, the Fund may not be an appropriate investment for investors who do not want their principal investment in the Fund to decrease over time or who do not wish to receive return of capital in a given period.

Market Risk.

Market risk is the risk that a particular security, or shares of the Fund ("Fund Shares") in general, may fall in value. Securities are subject to market fluctuations caused by such factors as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices.

Managed

Payout Risk. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to shareholders based upon based on the NAV of the Fund on the final business day of December each calendar year. Distributions will be paid from Fund assets regardless of the Fund's performance or the level of dividends, income and capital gains earned by the Fund, and will reduce the amount of assets available for investment by the Fund. If distributions paid by the Fund exceed the Fund's earnings and profits, distributions of that excess will be treated as a return of capital to the extent of your tax basis in your Fund Shares.

The targeted annual distribution rate to be paid by the Fund each year is based on the

NAV of the Fund on the final business day of December of the prior year. The targeted annual distribution rate is not guaranteed and may be decreased or increased in the future. The actual annual distribution rate paid by the Fund each month or year may be higher or lower than the targeted rate.

SPY

ETF Risks. The Fund will have significant exposure to the S&P 500 Index and the SPY ETF through its investments in the SPY FLEX Options. Accordingly, the Fund will subject to the risks of the SPY ETF.

FLEX Options Risk.

Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. The Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options. In the event that trading in the FLEX Options is limited or absent, the value of the Fund's FLEX Options may decrease.

Active Management Risk.

The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect.

Active Market Risk.

Although Fund Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for Fund Shares will develop or be maintained.

Concentration Risk.

The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in the securities and/or other assets of a particular issuer or issuers, country, group of countries, region, market, industry, group of industries, sector, market segment or asset class.

Derivatives Risk.

The use of derivative instruments (i.e. options contracts) involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. These risks include: (i) the risk that the counterparty to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset.

New Fund Risk.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

Glossary

S&P 500 Index (S&P 500®): The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap U.S. stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 U.S. operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors in criteria such as liquidity, price, market capitalization, financial viability and public float. It is

rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September and December.

SOURCE Roundhill Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED