Low Foam Surfactants Market To Surpass USD 25.8 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Foam Surfactants was valued at USD 15.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 25.8 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there is a significant shift towards products that offer sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. For instance, according to roundup.org, in 2023, 62% of consumers stated that they buy green products, a significant increase from 27% in 2021. This trend is particularly strong in the cleaning and hygiene industry, where low-foam surfactants are gaining ground due to their ability to deliver superior cleaning results with minimal environmental impact. Companies are responding to this demand by developing and marketing products that emphasize their environmentally friendly properties, such as biodegradability and reduced toxicity.

A significant market trend is the continuous development of surfactant formulation and application technology. As the industry strives to meet changing consumer demands for environmentally friendly and effective cleaning solutions, manufacturers are investing in R&D to create new surfactant formulations. These advances aim to improve surfactant performance, increase stability, and minimize environmental impact. In addition, technological advances are driving innovations in surfactant application methods, such as the development of special delivery systems and automated dosing equipment, which are accelerating market growth.

The overall Low Foaming Surfactant industry is classified based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

The low foam surfactants market size from anionic surfactants segment will grow rapidly through 2032, as anionic surfactants are widely used in various industries such as detergents, personal care, and industrial cleaning due to their excellent cleaning and foaming properties. Moreover, the development of low-foaming anionic surfactants has opened new possibilities for their use. These surfactants retain the strong cleaning power of anions and significantly reduce foam, making them ideal for use in automated and efficient cleaning systems.

The low foam surfactants market from agricultural segment will grow steadily through 2032, as agricultural activities often use various chemicals, including pesticides and herbicides, which require effective surfactants to improve their performance. Low-foam surfactants are particularly valuable in this context because they improve the spread and penetration of these chemicals without creating excessive foam that can compromise application efficiency and equipment performance. By reducing foam, these surfactants help ensure a more even and efficient application of agricultural chemicals, improving crop protection and yield.

Europe low foam surfactants market will grow rapidly through 2032, driven by strict environmental regulations, a strong industrial base, and increasing consumer awareness. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are leading the charge, and demand is high in all sectors, including automotive, agriculture, and personal care. The strict regulatory framework of the European Union, which emphasizes sustainability and environmental protection, is an important factor in the introduction of low-foam surfactants in the region.

Low Foam Surfactants Market Players

Companies including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Dow, Evonik Industries AG, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Helena Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corporation, Nufarm, Oxiteno SA, Solvay, Stepan Company, Wilbur-Ellis Company are some firms working in low foam surfactants industry.

The low foam surfactants market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue and volume (USD Million) (Kilo Tons) from 2018 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Product Type



Non-ionic Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants Amphoteric Surfactants

Market, By application



Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household Detergents

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture Other

Market, By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Drugstores/Pharmacies

Online Retail

Wholesalers/Distributors Other Channels

