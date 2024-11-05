South Africa Red Meat Industry Report 2024 - Biosecurity Remains The Industry's Number One Concern

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Red Meat in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the production, processing and preserving of red meat in South Africa (including meat-substitute vegan products) includes comprehensive information on national herd sizes, production volumes, revenue and consumption. It examines the new red meat industry strategy, recovery of beef export markets, animal diseases and live animal exports. There is also information on production and consumer prices, notable players and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 27 companies including major meat producers such as Kara, Chalmar and Beefmaster, food groups involved in the industry such as RFG, and companies producing plant based and meat substitutes such as Livekindly Collective.

Introduction



The red meat industry's recovery from the severe drought of 2015 to 2017 has been hampered by the pandemic, declining consumer spending power and animal disease outbreaks.

There has been a recovery in the beef industry as herds have been rebuilt and feed prices have come down.

Cattle and sheep slaughter rates have begun to increase, but consumption of meat from sheep and lambs remains in decline.

Production of lower-priced pork has increased.

The industry has restructured with a new strategy that emphasises exports, inclusive growth, animal health, and environmental sustainability.

The announcement of new export opportunities to Saudi Arabia and China, along with expectations of declining interest rates, are expected to be positive for the industry. Disease outbreaks expose South Africa's inadequate livestock biosecurity system, and consumer spending remains suppressed.

Market Trends



Beef and mutton producer prices are lower in 2024 than in previous years. Pork producer prices are rising.

Beef production and consumption is improving. Sheep production and consumption continues to decline. Pork production and consumption has been rising, but has stabilised more recently.

Demand for meat substitute products remains small but has increased.

Feed prices have declined since 2022.

Red meat prices at retail level rose sharply since 2020 and have been volatile. Price rises slowed into 2023 and have declined for some products.

The industry has been rocked by disease outbreaks affecting cattle and pigs. In the case of the beef industry, the outbreaks have affected exports. The industry has reorganised under the Red Meat Industry Strategy 2030 and started new projects to develop the industry.

Market Opportunities



Drawing small, informal livestock farmers into the red meat value chain.

Exports to Saudi Arabia.

Live animal exports to the Middle East. Lower fuel and food inflation, and lower interest rates, are stimulating demand for red meat.

Market Challenges



Declining consumer spending power, limiting meat purchases.

Disease outbreaks.

High animal feed prices reducing margins for feedlots.

Poor controls over animal movement.

Stock loss through theft and predation. The absence of national animal tracing and numbering system.

Market Outlook



The industry's outlook has improved since 2022 as feed, fuel, and food inflation have reduced.

Production and slaughter rates have improved, beef consumption has stabilised after some years of decline, and the beef industry is expected to grow.

Lamb sales growth remains limited by affordability.

Recent disease outbreaks have cost the industry dearly and threatened exports.

Biosecurity remains the industry's number one concern. Implementation of the industry's strategy has been boosted by news that Saudi Arabia would allow beef imports from South Africa for the first time in 20 years.

Key Companies Profiled in the South African Red Meat Industry include:



Beefmaster Kimberley (Pty) Ltd

Bloemfontein Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Cavalier Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Chalmar Beef (Pty) Ltd

East London Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Eskort (Pty) Ltd

Famous Brands Ltd

Frey's Food Brands (Pty) Ltd

Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd

Irvin And Johnson Ltd

Karan Beef (Pty) Ltd

Lentaba Meat (Pty) Ltd

Livekindly Collective Africa (Pty) Ltd

Molare (Pty) Ltd

Morgan Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Morgan Beef (Pty) Ltd

Newform Foods (Pty) Ltd

On The Green Side (Pty) Ltd

QK Meats Sa (Pty) Ltd

RFG Foods (Pty) Ltd

Russellstone Foods (Pty) Ltd

Sernick Group (Pty) Ltd

Sparta Foods (Pty) Ltd

Stonecreek Meat (Pty) Ltd

Upington Abattoir (Pty) Ltd

Vereeniging Abattoir (Pty) Ltd Winelands Pork (Labelle Street) (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Cyclicality

6.9. Stock Theft and Predation

6.10. Animal Health and Biosecurity

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

