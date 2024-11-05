Transforming Visions To Reality: Steven Selikoff Leads Successful Product Development Trip At Canton Fair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI demonstration by Alibaba

Participants have a VIP behind the scenes visit with Pandas.

Entrepreneurs are warmly welcomed by a factory in China

Selikoff's Trip to the Canton Fair Empowers Entrepreneurs in Product Development and Sourcing, Achieving Exceptional Profits for retail stores and e-commerce.

- Shiree Davis, AustraliaGUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The biannual Product Development China Trip, led by industry expert Steven Selikoff, has once again come to a successful completion. Twelve ambitious entrepreneurs from all over the world joined Steven in Guangzhou, China, attending the Canton Fair-the world's largest product exposition. This event was a major highlight for those keen on product development, e-commerce, and product sourcing .Participants not only sourced innovative new products but also identified factories for current and future product development. With thorough training in effective Chinese negotiation techniques, every participant secured impressive profit margins, achieving at least a 7X multiplier on their products, and some even as high as 10X.The Product Development China Trip stands out by combining hands-on sourcing with comprehensive learning. The entrepreneurs delved into the intricacies of Chinese business, including protocols and traditions, negotiation of prices and payment terms, and cross-border finance. Visits to the Port of Guangzhou, the world's sixth busiest port, provided insights into supply chain logistics and shipping, including strategies to avoid common scams. Participants also visited an inspection company to learn about quality control, factories to understand manufacturing processes, a laboratory for certification knowledge, and received a demonstration on future AI innovations from Alibaba. They even had a session on Intellectual Property protection with a Chinese attorney.Beyond business, the trip featured networking events, a nighttime cruise on the Pearl River, and a VIP behind-the-scenes visit to see pandas."It was fun, but more importantly, we received so much knowledge, and also confidence," said Shiree Davis from Australia.The next Product Development China Trip is scheduled for April 2025, to coincide with the April Canton Fair. This unique opportunity continues to empower entrepreneurs in product design, retail store sales, and beyond.For more information, visit CantonFairTrip

