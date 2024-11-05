Finvolution Group To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Monday, November 18, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV ), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 unaudited financial results, on Monday, November 18, 2024, after the close of U.S.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Canada (toll free):
|
+1-855-669-9657
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Mainland, China:
|
400-120-1203
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Canada (toll free):
|
+1-855-669-9658
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
3196612
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China and the international markets connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had over 191.3 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.
For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Capital Markets
Jimmy Tan, IRC
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE FinVolution Group
