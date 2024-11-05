(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Base Station 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G base station market is forecasted to grow by USD 120.98 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.81% during the forecast period. The report on the 5G base station market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of IoT devices, increasing collaboration and partnership among 5G base station vendors, and establishment of 5G base stations at remote locations.

The 5G base station market is segmented as below:

By Type



Macro cells Small cells

By Application



Telecommunication Companies

Industrial IOT

Smart cities

Automotive Others

By Region



APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the growing construction of 5G base stations as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G base station market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for high-speed connectivity and increasing smart city initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 5G base station market covers the following areas:



5G base station market sizing

5G base station market forecast 5G base station market industry analysis

The vendors analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G base station market vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AT&T

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Faststream Technologies

GLOBE TELECOM INC.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

JSC Kazakhtelecom

Marvell Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Qorvo Inc.

Rakuten Group Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

T Mobile US Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Vodafone Group Plc

WiSig Networks Pvt. Ltd. ZTE Corp.

