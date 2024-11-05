Italian Embassy Celebrates Arabic Calligraphy, Italian Craftsmanship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Arwa Al-Otaibi

KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Italian Embassy held an to celebrate Arabic calligraphy masterpieces of Fareed Abdal, marking the Italian Cultural Week in Kuwait.

The exhibition, titled "a dawn of peace," included some of Abdalآ's calligraphy art pieces using Italian brand for writing instruments, Aurora, and was held at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Lorenzo Morini Monday evening.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Morini said that the exhibition represents a message of hope and new beginnings in cooperation, adding that this union reflects the strong relations and friendship between Kuwait and Italy and their people.

He pointed out that Aurora is a well-known brand in Italy for pens and inks, and that introducing Italian craftsmanship through Kuwaiti art is an opportunity to celebrate the two cultures.

Ambassador Morini said that people of Kuwait and Italy share similar values, principles, and lifestyles, pointing out that there will always be a space for cooperation.

For his part, artist Fareed Abdal told KUNA that the reliance on digital writing has become the main challenge in practicing calligraphy, adding that the art itself did not lose its beauty and very much rooted in Arabic culture.

The exhibition also featured a wide variety of Auroraآ's products, offering the chance to try some of the best Italian inks and pens.

Export Manager of Aurora Linda Fonzo said, in her opening speech, that the brand, founded in 1919 in Italy, takes pride in using eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices in pen production.

The exhibition was part of the Italian Cultural Week activities in Kuwait, which kicked off last Monday October 28 and would continue until November 5. (end)

