Israeli Occupation Kill Three Palestinians In West Bank - Moh

11/5/2024 5:08:50 AM
RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed when Israeli Occupation forces attacked two towns near the West bank cities of Jenin and Tubas Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of health said.
It said the bodies of three martyrs, who were not identified, arrived at Shuhada and Tubas hospitals.
It said they were killed when the Israeli occupation bombed the West Bank towns.
The Israeli occupation has been waging systematic attacks on Palestinian people in occupied territories killing and wounding scores of them. (end)
