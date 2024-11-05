Israeli Occupation Kill Three Palestinians In West Bank - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces attacked two towns near the West cities of Jenin and Tubas Tuesday, the Palestinian of said.

It said the bodies of three martyrs, who were not identified, arrived at Shuhada and Tubas hospitals.

It said they were killed when the Israeli occupation bombed the West Bank towns.

The Israeli occupation has been waging systematic on Palestinian people in occupied territories killing and wounding scores of them. (end)

