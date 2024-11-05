Kuwait Civil Service Commission: Dec. 1St Day Off Due To GCC Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Civil Service Commission announced Tuesday Sunda, December 1, would be a day off for due to the holding of the 45th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). A CSC statement, posted on its X account, said ministries, government departments and institutions would take December 1 a day off due to the holding of the Summit. (end) zhr

