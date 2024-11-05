Trump, Harris Neck, Neck As America Chooses New President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Anvar Jache

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- American voters head over to polling stations to elect their new president as competition heightens between current Vice President, democrat Kamala Harris and former President, Donald Trump.

The race to the oval office is almost always exclusive to democrats and republicans while other less known parties remain behind.

Coinciding with presidential elections, Americans are also to vote for house representatives for a two-year term and some senate members for a six-year term.

Republicans currently dominate the congress' lower chamber while democrats lead the higher chamber.

Opinion Polls, as per RealClearPolitics website, show that the two candidates are neck and neck at 48.5 percent of voter support.

A poll by National Public Radio, Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Marist Polls, published on elections eve, showed that Harris edged on Trump by four points at a national level.

The polls indicated that Harris gained support of 51 percent of likely voters, while Trump 47, allowing Harris out of error margin usually estimated by 3.5 points.

The two intensified efforts to sway the minds of unsure electors within the last few days of the race.

ADimpacts, an institution tracking political ads, reported that spending on campaigns exceeded USD two billion since Joe Biden stepped down from the race, and Harris joined in, adding that Democrats spent USD 460 million on ads more than Republicans did.

Estimates show that number of electors in these elections reached 244 million. Florida University counted more than 82 million voted early, as early polling stations opened a few weeks prior to official elections day.

NBC news stated that 2020 elections saw more than 158 million early voter while the 2016 elections more than 136 million.

Trump and Harris vying for 270 seats out of the 538 of the Electoral College, as the candidate with 270 seats is considered elections winner.

The 50 states are mostly decided between red and blue, but seven swing states remain a battleground. At forefront of swing states, are Pennsylvania and Michigan, where most Arab voters reside.

Issues concerning voters include economy, inflation, migration, health care, as well as occupation's war on Gaza, as Arab and Muslim voters try to lobby for ending the ongoing genocide.

Number of Muslims in the US is estimated at 3.5 million according to non-government data as US government does not keep track of population by religion.

Harris concluded her campaign at Pennsylvania State while Trump held a rally in Michigan only a few hours prior to elections start. (end)

asj













MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108851941