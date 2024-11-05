Israeli Occupation Kills 36 Palestinians In Gaza
11/5/2024 5:08:48 AM
GAZA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Palestinian health authorities reported on Tuesday that 36 Palestinians were killed in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, and several Refugee camps in Central Gaza.
Authorities added that 20 Palestinians were killed and other injured in an Israeli airstrike on Monday night on a home in the town of Beit Lahia, noting that a number of people are still missing.
Medical sources said that four people were killed and others were injured when the Occupation targeted a house on the old Gaza Street in Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza.
Four citizens were also killed and others were injured as a result of the shelling of a tent for displaced people in Al-Zawaida area.
The Israeli occupation's bombing of a tent for displaced people in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, resulted in the death of two and the injury of others, including children.
In southern areas, medical sources added that three citizens, including a child, were killed as a result of targeting a tent sheltering displaced people in the town of Abasan Al-Kabira east of Khan Yunis.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many injured and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (end)
