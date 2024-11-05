Kuwait Amir Receives Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Tuesday His Highness sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
bs
