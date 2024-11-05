Will Take Action Against Private Schools Violating Govt Norms: Education Minister
Date
11/5/2024 5:07:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Education Minister Sakina Itoo Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir government will examine and take action against those private schools that are violating the norms.
Speaking with reporters, Sakina, said that government has already notified norms and criteria regarding charging of tuition and other charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
She said that private schools in Jammu and Kashmir are being regulated by the government and those hiking fee in violation of norms will be taken to task.
ADVERTISEMENT
“If in case any private schools is working against the rules and norms framed by the government, the concerned authorities will accordingly examine and take action against those institutions,” she said, as per news agency KNO.
Read Also
J&K Govt Confirms Dec Exams Up To Class 9
Education System's New Issues and Challenges
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05112024000215011059ID1108851931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.