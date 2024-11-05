Will Take Action Against Private Schools Violating Govt Norms: Education Minister

Speaking with reporters, Sakina, said that government has already notified norms and criteria regarding charging of tuition and other charges.

She said that private schools in Jammu and Kashmir are being regulated by the government and those hiking fee in violation of norms will be taken to task.

“If in case any private schools is working against the rules and norms framed by the government, the concerned authorities will accordingly examine and take action against those institutions,” she said, as per news agency KNO.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now