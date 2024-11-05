US Presidential Election 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage Of Poll Results In India And US?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US Presidential Election 2024: The much-awaited polling battle of the year is set to begin as Americans step out to cast their vote in the battle between Kamala Harris and Donald on Tuesday, November 5. As several poll surveys hint, the battle between the and candidates will be close.

| When will US Election Results 2024 be announced? Your complete guide

The will be held on November 5, and the ballots will be counted on the evening of November 6, hours after the release of exit polls.

US Presidential Election 2024: Where to watch the battle?

People can join news networks on November 5 after 5 pm EST ( 2:30 am IST on November 6). The ballot counting will begin shortly after that, i.e., early in the morning on Tuesday, November 5. For live coverage of the US electio results, readers can track US-based channels or visit Livemint's US Presidential Elections LIVE Updates.

US Presidential Election 2024: Polling, vote counting dates and timings

The official voting for US Presidential Election 2024 will begin on Tuesday, November 5. The exact timing of the beginning of polling will differ from state to state. But normally, US citizens will vote from 6 am to 8 pm, which will be equal to 4:30 pm on November 5 till 6 am on November 6 for people living in India.

| Donald Trump 'very fond' of King Charles, Royal expert reveals

The voting nearly ends around 7 pm to 11 pm EST in swing states, which are Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

| US Election 2024: Will H-1B visa turn 'cold' if Donald Trump wins?

Exit polls, which will assess voter opinions, will begin at 5 PM EST (equivalent to 2:30 AM IST on November 6). Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic candidate in the 2024 US Presidential election. If she wins the polls, she will make history by becoming the first woman and first person of Indian descent to become US President.

Harris is facing stiff competition from Republican Presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trum . Trump is eyeing at a historic comeback to the White House after his loss in 2020 elections to Joe Biden.