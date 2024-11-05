US stocks end Monday with losses amid anticipation of US presidential election

(MENAFN) US ended Monday with slight losses after a turbulent trading day, as investors braced themselves for a week packed with significant events. This includes the upcoming US presidential election and a monetary policy statement from the Federal Reserve. The uncertainty around these developments drove fluctuating market reactions throughout the session, reflecting the cautious approach investors adopted ahead of this critical week for both economic and political outcomes.



As the election draws near, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are locked in a competitive race for the presidency, with polls indicating a narrow margin between the candidates. Some forecasts suggest that determining the final winner could take several days due to the close nature of the contest. The tight polling figures have added an extra layer of uncertainty to the market, amplifying the typical pre-election volatility.



Investors have placed various trades on potential outcomes, with those backing a Trump victory experiencing declines following a recent poll showing Vice President Harris with a slight lead in Iowa. This news had a ripple effect on several markets, pushing the dollar and Treasury yields downward while also affecting the price of Bitcoin, as reported by a UK news agency. The financial implications of these election-driven trends are influencing trading strategies as investors react to each poll update.



Notably, shares of the Trump Media and Technology Group saw a significant recovery, closing up 12.37 percent after initially falling around 6 percent earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the major US stock indexes saw modest declines, with the S&P 500 falling 0.28 percent to close at 5,712.69, the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.33 percent to 18,179.98, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.61 percent to end at 41,794.60. However, the energy sector emerged as a standout performer among the 11 primary sectors in the S&P index, gaining 1.87 percent as oil prices rose following OPEC+’s decision to delay plans for production increases.

