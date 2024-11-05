(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Powertrain Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the cell powertrain market reached a value of USD 1.15 billion in 2023. Aided by the increasing demand for clean and efficient sources and the growing applications of fuel cell powertrains in various sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 79.7% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 222.95 billion by 2032.



The increasing global focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change is driving the demand for fuel cell powertrains. Governments and environmental agencies are implementing stringent regulations and providing incentives to promote the adoption of clean energy technologies. This has led to a surge in investments in fuel cell technology and infrastructure, propelling the fuel cell powertrain market growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is a major factor contributing to the growth of the fuel cell powertrain market. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) offer a longer driving range and faster refuelling times compared to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), making them a viable option for long-distance travel and commercial applications. The increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient vehicles is further boosting the demand for FCEVs, thereby driving the market.

The expanding applications of fuel cell powertrains in various sectors also play a significant role in propelling the market. In the transportation sector, fuel cell powertrains are used in buses, trucks, and trains to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The industrial sector utilises fuel cell powertrains for stationary power generation, backup power, and material handling equipment. Moreover, the maritime and aviation industries are exploring the use of fuel cell powertrains to achieve zero-emission operations, consequently driving up the fuel cell powertrain market share.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Innovations in fuel cell stack design, materials, and manufacturing processes are improving the efficiency and durability of fuel cell systems. The development of advanced catalysts and membrane materials is enhancing the performance and reducing the cost of fuel cells, making them more competitive with traditional powertrain technologies.

Moreover, the integration of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is revolutionising the market. AI and IoT technologies are being used to optimise fuel cell system performance, monitor real-time data, and enable predictive maintenance. These advancements are particularly beneficial in enhancing the reliability and efficiency of fuel cell powertrains in various applications.

As per the fuel cell powertrain market analysis, the development of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is gaining momentum globally. Countries are investing heavily in building hydrogen refuelling stations to support the growing fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Europe, Japan, South Korea, and the United States are leading the way with comprehensive plans to expand their hydrogen refuelling networks. This expansion is crucial for the widespread adoption of fuel cell vehicles, as it addresses one of the major barriers - the availability of refuelling options. Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global fuel cell powertrain market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $222.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 79.7% Regions Covered Global

