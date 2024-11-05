Novaturas Will Introduce 2024 Third Quarter Results (Unaudited)
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On November 11th 2024 at 9:00 AM CEO of AB“Novaturas” Mr. Kristijonas Kaikaris and CFO Mr. Darius Undzėnas will present the Company's consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2024 to investors.
