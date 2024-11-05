U.S. National Hospitals CMS Shoppables Pricing Database 2024
The U.S. Hospitals CMS Shoppable Services Pricing National Database is a central repository for comprehensive pricing benchmarks for the services identified as shoppable services by CMS provided by hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs).
This database contains a comprehensive overview of pricing data for the services identified as shoppable services by CMS provided by hospitals operating in the United States of America within all 50 states and Puerto Rico, including all CBSAs and national benchmarks for the following pricing benchmarks:
25th Percentile 50th Percentile 75th Percentile 90th Percentile
Pricing is collected from surveys and adjudicated claims data. The publisher uses AI and machine learning to analyze historical data and apply inflation adjustments to generated forecasted current year prices.
Intended Users:
Academic Researchers Consultants Data Analysts Industry Professionals Third-party App Developers
Key Topics Covered:
I. Overview
a. Summary of database criteria
II. Database Content - Table 1
a. CBSA Code
b. CBSA Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
h. 90th Percentile Price Benchmark
III. Database Content - Table 2
a. State Abbreviation
b. State Name
c. HCPCS Code
d. HCPCS Description
e. 25th Percentile Price Benchmark
f. 50th Percentile Price Benchmark
g. 75th Percentile Price Benchmark
IV. Database Content - Table 3
a. HCPCS Code
b. HCPCS Description
c. 25th Percentile National Price Benchmark
d. 50th Percentile National Price Benchmark
e. 75th Percentile National Price Benchmark
Companies Featured
Oklahoma Heart Hospital Adventhealth Orlando New York Presbyterian Hospital Jackson Memorial Methodist Hospital NYU Langone Hospitals Orlando Health Yale-New Haven Hospital Baptist Health System Montefiore Medical Center Norton Hospitals Inc UPMC - Presbyterian Shadyside Memorial Hermann Hospital Sys Long Island Jewish Medical Center Spectrum Health Hospitals Napa State Hospital Methodist H/C Memphis Hospt. Barnes-Jewish Hospital Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester Cleveland Clinic Hospital Indiana University Health Carolinas Medical Center University of Alabama Hospital Florida State Hospital Porterville Developmental Center
