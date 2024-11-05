عربي


Financial Calendar For 2025


11/5/2024 4:16:24 AM

Company announcement no. 68

Spar Nord bank expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:

Date Event

5th February 2025 Annual Report 2024

18th March 2025 Annual General Meeting

1st May 2025 Quarterly Report – Q1

14th August 2025 Semi-Annual Report

30th October 2025 Quarterly Report – Q3



Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO

