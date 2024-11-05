Financial Calendar For 2025
| Company announcement no. 68
Spar Nord bank expects to announce the financial statements on the following dates:
Date Event
5th February 2025 Annual Report 2024
18th March 2025 Annual General Meeting
1st May 2025 Quarterly Report – Q1
14th August 2025 Semi-Annual Report
30th October 2025 Quarterly Report – Q3
Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO
No. 68 - Financial Calendar for 2025 - UK
