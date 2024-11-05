EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

In the first nine months, CENIT recorded a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated sales of around 13.6% to EUR 151,433 k

Stuttgart, November 5th, 2024 – In the third quarter of 2024 CENIT continues its strong performance seen in the first half-year of 2024 and remains on its growth path. After nine months, CENIT Group has generated sales revenues of EUR 151,433 k (previous year: EUR 133,305 k/+13.6%). Sales of third-party software increased by 12.0% to EUR 75,700 k (previous year: EUR 67,607 k). Sales of CENIT's own software increased significantly from EUR 11,605 k to EUR 13,633 k (+17.5%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 15.3% to EUR 61,983 k (previous year: EUR 53,757 k). Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 88,838 k (previous year:

EUR 78,970 k) and thus increased by 12.5%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 10,413 k (previous year:

EUR 9,471 k/+9.9%) and EBIT of EUR 3,966 k (previous year: EUR 4,599 k/-13.8%). The adjusted EBITDA totaled EUR 11.11 million (previous year: EUR 8.82 million/+26.0%) and the adjusted EBIT was

EUR 4.67 million (previous year: EUR 3.95 million/+18.2%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 11.1 (previous year: Cent 28.6). Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 49,770 k (Dec. 31, 2023: EUR 45,003 k). The equity ratio amounted to 32.4% (Dec. 31, 2023: 29.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 12,180 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2023: EUR 24,341 k). Operating cash flow totaled

EUR 9,905 k (previous year: EUR 8,500 k), mainly due to the change in working capital. Employees

As of September 30, 2024, the number of employees in the Group was 1,002 (Dec. 31, 2023:

893). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 64,252 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 58,198 k). Outlook

For the current year, our changed outlook for the CENIT Group is to reach a revenue of around EUR 205,000 - 210,000 k and earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 8,000 - 8,500 k. The company has launched an inside information for the adjustment of the guidance on October 31, 2024.





AboutCENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 750 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Fax:+49711782544-4320

Email: ...

Additional Information:

