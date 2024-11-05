E2E Networks Announces Strategic Partnership With L&T To Accelerate Cloud And AI Innovation For Indian Enterprises

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

E2E Networks , an Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider has announced a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), India's premier tech-led conglomerate. The partnership is a significant step towards adoption of GenAI solutions in India to foster a fundamental shift in the way Accelerated Computing on Cloud is used by Indian organisations, The transformative journey for organisations in AI adoption is a fundamentally different approach to implementing GenAI software solutions using Cloud GPUs to utilise an organisation's deep learnings to deploy and evolve production-grade self-adapting AI Software. L&T will also acquire a 21% equity stake in E2E Networks through a combination of primary and secondary transactions.





Under this alliance, L&T will integrate E2E Networks' Cloud and AI Cloud platform with its expertise in data center management and cloud solutions towards empowering startups and enterprises. The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for a diverse range of industries, fostering a technology-driven, sustainable future for India.





Mr. Tarun Dua, Chairman and Managing Director of E2E Networks , added,“The strategic collaboration between E2E Networks and L&T marks a significant milestone for the future of adoption of domestically built HyperScaler Cloud Platforms in India. The partnership marks the next step in the journey towards 'Make in India' for running production-grade traditional CPU workloads and GPU-led GenAI innovation in India. The narrative in India has changed from being viewed as a digital colony to that of evolving into a provider of sovereign cloud platforms to the world.”





Ms. Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive of L&T Data Center and Cloud Business , emphasised the importance of the partnership, saying,“Collaborating with E2E Networks allows us to offer our clients seamless, scalable and secure cloud experiences. By combining our capabilities, we are delivering a cloud ecosystem designed for businesses in India that want to drive growth, optimise costs and unlock the full potential of AI and digital transformation.”





About E2E Networks

Listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), E2E Networks is a leading provider of accelerated cloud computing solutions. E2E's solutions are built on the principles of affordability, assistance, accessibility, accommodation, and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), collectively referred to as the 5As of E2E Cloud.





E2E Cloud has earned its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner of choice for higher education and research institutions, enterprises, and AI/ML startups in India and globally.





The company's advanced cloud computing solutions include the AI/ML platform TIR and cloud GPUs such as NVIDIA A100, H100, and H200.