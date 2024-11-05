Speedy ($SPEEDY), A Steady Growth Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Speedy ($SPEEDY) for all BitMart users on November 7, 2024. The $SPEEDY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Speedy ($SPEEDY)?

Speedy ($SPEEDY) is a turtle-themed memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the timeless fable of the tortoise and the hare. In a market that often values rapid growth and quick returns, $SPEEDY champions the philosophy of“slow and steady wins the race.” Designed for those who believe in the virtues of patience and consistency, Speedy embodies the journey of steady progress rather than chasing fleeting hype.

The project encourages its holders to embrace this philosophy, emphasizing long-term growth and meaningful community-building over momentary trends. With its unique narrative and thoughtful approach, $SPEEDY brings a fresh perspective to the fast-paced world of crypto.

Why Speedy ($SPEEDY)?

$SPEEDY is more than just a token-it's a movement that celebrates perseverance, patience, and community-driven values. Unlike many other memecoins, which often rely on fast, unpredictable price spikes, $SPEEDY aims for gradual, sustainable growth. The project has also incorporated features like a loyalty program to reward long-term holders and a game in development, providing additional earning opportunities for dedicated participants.

With plans to support sea life and wildlife conservation efforts, $SPEEDY aligns its mission with environmental consciousness, ensuring that its growth resonates beyond the digital world. By investing in $SPEEDY, holders are not only supporting a coin but also endorsing a philosophy that values resilience and enduring value.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Speedy ($SPEEDY)

Token Name: Speedy

Token Symbol: $SPEEDY

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $SPEEDY

To learn more about Speedy ($SPEEDY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

