Interim Report Q3 2024

Revenue growth continues in Q3
Revenue growth of 8% in Q3 2024, driven by our Cloud ERP Business Line, Dynamics as well as Data & AI and CXE. Strong progress in our Danish and UK market Units. EBITDA growth of 42% with an EBITDA margin of 7.9%. Overall, another satisfactory quarter for Columbus.
“We are satisfied with the growth in Q3 2024, driven by continued customer demands for a strong digital core,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
Q3 2024 highlights
Revenue growth of 8%, amounting to DKK 371m. 6% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency. EBITDA amounted to DKK 29m, an increase of 42% compared to Q3 2023. EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 6.0% in Q3 2023. Efficiency of 60% in Q3 2024, which is at the same level as Q3 2023.
YTD 2024 highlights
Revenue growth of 10%, amounting to DKK 1,243m. 9% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency. EBITDA amounted to DKK 115m, an increase of 47.4% compared to Q3 YTD 2023. EBITDA margin was 9.2% compared to 6.9% in Q3 YTD 2023. Efficiency of 62% in Q3 YTD 2024, compared to 63% in Q3 YTD 2023.
| DKK ́000
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| ∆%
| YTD 2024
| YTD 2023
| ∆%
| Dynamics
| 203,091
| 188,407
| 8%
| 673,045
| 588,348
| 14%
| M3
| 66,377
| 64,665
| 3%
| 241,386
| 219,978
| 10%
| Digital Commerce
| 38,925
| 38,116
| 2%
| 137,412
| 146,999
| -7%
| Data & AI
| 22,254
| 18,115
| 23%
| 63,066
| 56,200
| 12%
| CXE
| 18,971
| 15,468
| 23%
| 62,173
| 46,923
| 33%
| Other Local Business
| 5,539
| 5,468
| 1%
| 17,274
| 19,161
| -10%
| Total sale of services
| 355,157
| 330,239
| 8%
| 1,194,356
| 1,077,609
| 11%
| Total sale of products
| 16,271
| 14,559
| 12%
| 48,210
| 48,160
| 0%
| Total net revenue
| 371,428
| 344,798
| 8%
| 1,242,566
| 1,125,769
| 10%
| Service revenue split on Market Units
| DKK ́000
| Q3 2024
| Q3 2023
| ∆%
| YTD 2024
| YTD 2023
| ∆%
| Sweden
| 100,221
| 112,317
| -11%
| 382,015
| 405,912
| -6%
| Denmark
| 92,699
| 76,121
| 22%
| 307,930
| 240,206
| 28%
| Norway
| 46,630
| 46,802
| 0%
| 173,359
| 175,947
| -1%
| UK
| 83,184
| 61,614
| 35%
| 236,178
| 161,356
| 46%
| US
| 21,204
| 23,225
| -9%
| 61,001
| 64,584
| -6%
| Other
| 10,256
| 8,990
| 14%
| 30,504
| 26,488
| 15%
| GDC
| 963
| 1,170
| -18%
| 3,369
| 3,116
| 8%
| Total sale of services
| 355,157
| 330,239
| 8%
| 1,194,356
| 1,077,609
| 11%
| Total sale of products
| 16,271
| 14,559
| 12%
| 48,210
| 48,160
| 0%
| Total net revenue
| 371,428
| 344,798
| 8%
| 1,242,566
| 1,125,769
| 10%
Outlook 2024 maintained
Based on the development in the first three quarters of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:
Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%
Live webcast and conference call on 5 November 2024
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 5 November 2024 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call:
Conference call:
1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online registration to the call:
Live presentation on 7 November 2024
HC Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q3 2024 results on 7 November 2024 at 15:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link:
A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.
For further information, please contact:
Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy specialized in solving complex challenges for customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, food & beverage, and life science industries. With over 1,600 digital advisors in more than ten countries, we deliver business-critical solutions in areas such as Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and ESG. With headquarters in Denmark and presence worldwide, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale.
For more information visit .
Attachment
