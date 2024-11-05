Terrapay And Suyool Join Forces To Enable Instant And Secure Money Transfers To Anyone In Lebanon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In a significant step towards enhancing accessibility in Lebanon, TerraPay, a global money movement company, has partnered with Suyool, a licensed financial ecosystem regulated by Banque du Liban. This collaboration is set to transform how Lebanese residents send and receive money, addressing the pressing demand for fast, secure, and convenient remittance services.

Lebanon has long been reliant on remittances, with over $6.5 billion transferred to the country in 2023. This inflow, primarily driven by the Lebanese diaspora, underscores the critical need for efficient financial services that can cater to both banked and unbanked populations. As a response to this necessity, Suyool is dedicated to providing an advanced digital wallet solution that facilitates not only local and international payments but also supports financial inclusion for unbanked individuals.

Suyool gains access to TerraPay's extensive network covering over 144+ receiving countries, 210 sending countries, 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cards, enhancing the efficiency and reliability of remittances. Suyool can now expand its remittance services for both inbound and outbound transactions, ensuring financial services are accessible to all.

Mr. Arz El Murr, Founder & CEO of Suyool, added, "By partnering with TerraPay, we are able to enhance our service offerings and meet the growing needs of our users. This collaboration will allow us to facilitate faster, more secure transactions, helping to bridge the financial gap for many in Lebanon."

The remittance corridors into Lebanon remain robust, particularly from the USA, Gulf region, and Europe, which are vital for Lebanese families reliant on financial support from abroad. With around 20% of Lebanon's population unbanked, Suyool is positioned to serve this demographic effectively, making financial services accessible through its intuitive mobile app.

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO at TerraPay, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration deepens TerraPay's footprint in Lebanon, where there is a strong demand for efficient remittance solutions. Together with Suyool, we are committed to driving financial inclusion and providing reliable payment options to all users. This partnership comes at an exciting time for wallet providers, as we have recently launched the Wallet Interoperability Council to enhance interconnectivity and interoperability for multiple cross-border transaction types, including remittances and merchant payments using wallets."

This partnership between TerraPay and Suyool represents a pivotal development in the financial landscape, enabling simplified global money movement in the region.

TerraPay simplifies global money movement, providing a single connection to one of the most expansive cross-border payment networks regulated in over 30 global markets. The platform enables payments to 144+ receiving countries, 210+ sending countries, over 3.7 billion mobile wallets, 7.5 billion bank accounts, and more than 12 billion cards. TerraPay is on a mission to create a borderless financial world, making money transfers instant, reliable, transparent, and fully compliant. Founded in 2014, TerraPay operates in over 12 countries and has built the global digital wallet interoperable network, driving financial inclusion even in the most remote markets. TerraPay is headquartered in London, with offices in cities like Bangalore, Dubai, Bogota, Dar es Salaam, Kampala, and Singapore. Backed by leading investors including the IFC (World Bank), Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa, TerraPay continues its rapid global expansion.

Suyool is a licensed financial ecosystem regulated by Banque du Liban (BDL) and originated in Europe. It is built to deliver convenience and security for all financial needs, allowing users to send money to anyone in Lebanon, make local and international payments with the Platinum Debit Card, and perform local payments at merchants using QR codes. Users can also access their money in cash, complete local or international transfers, cash out at over 850+ cash points, or request cash delivery to their door. As an advanced digital wallet, Suyool offers a variety of services, including mobile payments, remittance handling, international transfers, and utility & bill payments. With a strong focus on financial inclusion, Suyool is making banking accessible and easy for everyone, particularly the unbanked, through its intuitive mobile app.

