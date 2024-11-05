External Defibrillators Market: Understanding The Growth Drivers And Latest Advancements During 2022-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, Allied Market Research published a report on the external defibrillators market which highlights that the is expected to gather a revenue of $5.2 billion by 2031. The sector accounted for $2.7 billion in 2021, rising at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2031. The study covers the various aspects of the landscape and provides valuable insights into the different segments based on product type and end user. The main aim of the study is to aid companies in formulating comprehensive growth strategies in the long run.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:A Detailed Analysis of the Changing Dynamics of the IndustryThe AMR report on the external defibrillators market throws light on the growth drivers and market restraints of the industry. The growing investments in public access defibrillators by public and private companies are predicted to create numerous growth opportunities in the sector. Defibrillators are devices that deliver therapeutic shock to a patient's heart in emergencies such as pulseless ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, etc. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to create numerous growth opportunities in the landscape.However, the high cost of external defibrillators is anticipated to hamper the expansion of the industry. Nonetheless, the increased awareness regarding heart ailments is predicted to open new avenues of growth in the market.The study also provides a holistic regional analysis covering all the major regions across the globe including North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The leading sociocultural, economic, demographic, political, and administrative factors influencing the market are analyzed in the report. The external defibrillators industry is estimated to register significant growth in North America due to the growing installation of these advanced devices in hospitals, hotels, schools, colleges, etc., thus broadening the scope of the landscape.Latest developments and upcoming trends in the industryThe AMR report states that technological advancements in the industry have contributed to its growth in the past few years. For instance, many innovations are being integrated into automated external defibrillators to increase their efficiency, thus improving healthcare outcomes. Many biomedical device manufacturers have launched IoT-powered AEDs that offer real-time monitoring and data transmission services to help doctors effectively respond to emergencies.At the same time, artificial intelligence is being introduced in these devices to collect patient data seamlessly. Medical studies have shown that precise and timely healthcare interventions help reduce treatment costs significantly in the long run. Furthermore, researchers have also developed AED powered by AI tools to accurately distinguish between different heart ailments and recommend appropriate courses of action. This ultimately reduces the need for unnecessary therapeutic shocks to the heart and improves the chances of resuscitation. Additionally, AI also aids in forecasting the likelihood of cardiac arrests or similar ailments by studying the medical history of the patient. Moreover, predictive data analytics enables doctors to chalk out personalized treatment responses, thus enhancing medical outcomes.Competitive Industry ScenarioApart from the growth drivers and investment opportunities, the AMR report also focuses on the competitive scenario of the industry. For this, the study provides valuable statistics using scientific analytical tools such as Porter' five forces. Moreover, the report provides profiles of the major businesses in the sector. The companies analyzed include:✅Stryker✅Asahi Kasei Corporation✅Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd✅Nihon Kohden Corporation✅CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH✅Schiller Ag✅Koninklijke Philips N.V.✅MEDIANA CO., LTD.✅GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY✅SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD.Summing up, the AMR report provides an in-depth analysis of the external defibrillators market to aid companies in chalking out comprehensive business strategies. The accurate market intelligence offered in the study assists businesses in making the right investment decisions.Enquire Before Buying:

