عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For October 2024


11/5/2024 2:45:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In October 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 479,232 passengers, which is a 1.8% increase compared to October 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.3% compared to the same period a year ago and was 24,346 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.7% to 59,530 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2024 were the following:

October 2024 October 2023 Change
Passengers 479,232 470,702 1.8%
Finland - Sweden 135,119 139,020 -2.8%
Estonia - Finland 299,440 285,022 5.1%
Estonia - Sweden 44,673 46,660 -4.3%
Cargo Units 24,346 27,137 -10.3%
Finland - Sweden 3,267 3,315 -1.4%
Estonia - Finland 17,515 19,589 -10.6%
Estonia - Sweden 3,564 4,233 -15.8%
Passenger Vehicles 59,530 63,151 -5.7%
Finland - Sweden 3,914 4,312 -9.2%
Estonia - Finland 53,863 57,035 -5.6%
Estonia - Sweden 1,753 1,804 -2.8%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The October Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail ...

Attachment

  • 2024 10 ENG

MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108851414


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search