(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tonner Drones CEO Restructures His Debt

Schiltigheim, November 5th, 2024, 8:15, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that Mr. D.M. van den Ouden, CEO and President of the board, further commits himself to the company.

CEO van den Ouden currently owns four debt products, under which a Shareholder Loan, Fiducie-contract and Bridge Financing. In order to achieve a clear debt structure, Van den Ouden will cancel three of these debt products, in order to subscribe to one new subordinated bond. Van den Ouden will fully own the bond, and the size of the bonds will be approximately EURO 2,75M. This new bond will have a yearly interest rate of 3% and maturity to 31-12-2027. This step may contribute to new investors being even more inclined to join Tonner Drones.

This meassure is a next step to help the Company to succeed. Earlier, van den Ouden decided to waive his management fee for 2025.

Van den Ouden holds around 70% of the Company's financial debt. The Company has a financial debt of around €4,5M. The yearly average interest is 3,35%.

The issuance of the new bond will be expected in the coming weeks and full details of the bond will be disclosed on the website of the Company.

“I'm pleased that I can contribute to the rebuilding of the Company and will continue to do so.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO.“I experience that the company is regaining trust from the financial markets and partners. It is my duty to enable Tonner Drones to be successful, therefore I'm willing to give the Company favourable conditions on my debts for as long as I am closely involved with the company.”

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at / ...

Investors Relations

...

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

Attachment

ENG_Tonner Drones CEO restructures his debt