Qatar Chosen As SILA Guest Of Honour In Appreciation Of Cultural, Intellectual Achievements

Algiers: Qatar will be the guest of honour at the 27th International Fair of Algiers (SILA) which is set to kick off tomorrow and runs through November 16.

The Fairs commissioner, Mohamed Iguerb, told QNA that the selection of Qatar as the guest of honour came in implementation of the strategy of the Culture and Arts Sector, headed by of Culture and Arts, H E Dr. Soraya Mouloudji, in appreciation of Qatar's pioneering role in the intellectual and cultural scene and its achievements in this field.

Qatar was chosen by virtue of its wise positions and great achievements in the cultural diplomacy, which reflects what Qatar has provided to Arab culture in terms of programs, projects and institutions that sponsor creativity, art and science, and encourage talents and push purposeful Arab culture to the forefront, he said.

He added that the cultural program that the State of Qatar will present at the exhibition reflects the diversity and richness of its cultural achievements, noting that this program will create a kind of partnership by integrating its activities within the general cultural program of the exhibition, in order to establish a common space for acquaintance, dialogue and exchange of ideas and points of view.

Iguerb referred to the strong cooperation between Qatar and Algeria in the media and cultural fields, saying in this regard that Algerians trust the institutions sponsoring culture in Qatar, whose influence extends east and west, as these institutions provide significant cultural discourses, which made Algerians keen to create partnerships with their Qatari brothers, and perhaps the same is true for Qataris who have proven through their investment sponsorship in the economic field distinctive capabilities in joint cultural investments at several levels.

Hosting the exhibition for Qatar as the guest of honour of its upcoming session, will open many areas for fruitful exchange based on cooperation, he added.