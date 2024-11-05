US Intelligence, Security Agencies Warn Against Russia Influence In Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- US intelligence and security agencies have warned that foreign parties were increasing efforts to influence US on Tuesday, where Americans were set to select a female or male president.

A joint statement by the Office of Director of National Intelligence, FBI and cybersecurity agency (CISA) said they have been observing foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, conducting additional influence operations intended to undermine public confidence in the integrity of US elections and stoke divisions among Americans.

They said they expected these activities would intensify through election day and in the coming weeks, and that foreign influence narratives would focus on swing states.

"Russia is the most active threat. Influence actors linked to Russia in particular are manufacturing videos and creating fake articles to undermine the legitimacy of the election, instill fear in voters regarding the election process, and suggest Americans are using violence against each other due to political preferences, judging from information available" to the intelligence community, the said.

These efforts risk inciting violence, including against election officials.

"We anticipate Russian actors will release additional manufactured content with these themes through election day and in the days and weeks after polls close," said the statement.

They also noted that Iran also remained a significant foreign influence threat to US elections. (end)

asj













MENAFN05112024000071011013ID1108851354