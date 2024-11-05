عربي


RLX Technology To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 15, 2024


11/5/2024 2:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 15, 2024 -

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- RLX technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX ), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, November 15, 2024.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 15, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on
November 15, 2024).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

6222824

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 22, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

7489030

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX ) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit .

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

