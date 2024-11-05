CM Omar's Sons Watch J&K Assembly Proceedings For First Time
Date
11/5/2024 2:07:43 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's two sons Zahir and Zamir watched the legislative assembly proceedings for the first time on Tuesday.
In their 20s, both Zahir and Zamir Abdullah - Omar's sons with his estranged wife Payal Nath - are lawyers by profession.
They arrived at the legislative assembly complex here and watched the proceedings during obituary references. The fourth generation Abdullahs sat beside Nasir Aslam Wani, the advisor to the chief minister.
Both Zahir and Zamir actively took part in the campaign for the assembly elections in the family's bastion Ganderbal from where their father contested and won.
They had joined him in electioneering even during the parliamentary polls which Abdullah lost from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.
In the assembly polls, the duo was actively seen canvassing for their father, meeting and interacting with party workers in the Ganderbal assembly segment.
The Abdullah scions also gave public speeches when they addressed a party workers' gathering in the central Kashmir district. They listened to the workers and assured them they would themselves see to it that their genuine concerns are addressed.
They recently also attended the party's youth meeting at the NC headquarters in Jammu. They visited the party's students' union office and interacted with youth activists.
However, both of them have said they have no plans of joining politics as they are too young and want to learn first.
