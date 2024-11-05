عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


11/5/2024 2:00:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5th November 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4th November 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,288
Lowest price per share (pence): 787.00
Highest price per share (pence): 792.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 788.6263

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 788.6263 10,288 787.00 792.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
04 November 2024 12:24:48 5,000 787.00 XLON 00308560754TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:03 98 788.00 XLON 00308569962TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:05 18 788.00 XLON 00308569963TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:05 55 788.00 XLON 00308569964TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:30 101 787.00 XLON 00308570019TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 2 788.00 XLON 00308570025TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 50 788.00 XLON 00308570026TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 94 788.00 XLON 00308570027TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 16 788.00 XLON 00308570028TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 270 788.00 XLON 00308570029TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 89 788.00 XLON 00308570030TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 79 788.00 XLON 00308570031TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:32 94 788.00 XLON 00308570032TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:40 34 790.00 XLON 00308570053TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:40 1,311 790.00 XLON 00308570054TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:40 29 790.00 XLON 00308570055TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:41 1,137 791.00 XLON 00308570056TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:42 150 792.00 XLON 00308570059TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:44 193 792.00 XLON 00308570069TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:46 102 790.00 XLON 00308570073TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:46 101 790.00 XLON 00308570074TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:46 190 791.00 XLON 00308570075TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:46 104 790.00 XLON 00308570076TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:55 84 790.00 XLON 00308570093TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:55 71 791.00 XLON 00308570094TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:55 82 791.00 XLON 00308570095TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:55 300 791.00 XLON 00308570096TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:58 2 791.00 XLON 00308570100TRLO1
04 November 2024 16:29:58 432 791.00 XLON 00308570101TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN05112024004107003653ID1108851260


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search