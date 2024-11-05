(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5th November 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4th November 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,288 Lowest price per share (pence): 787.00 Highest price per share (pence): 792.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 788.6263

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 788.6263 10,288 787.00 792.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 04 November 2024 12:24:48 5,000 787.00 XLON 00308560754TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:03 98 788.00 XLON 00308569962TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:05 18 788.00 XLON 00308569963TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:05 55 788.00 XLON 00308569964TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:30 101 787.00 XLON 00308570019TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 2 788.00 XLON 00308570025TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 50 788.00 XLON 00308570026TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 94 788.00 XLON 00308570027TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 16 788.00 XLON 00308570028TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 270 788.00 XLON 00308570029TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 89 788.00 XLON 00308570030TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 79 788.00 XLON 00308570031TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:32 94 788.00 XLON 00308570032TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:40 34 790.00 XLON 00308570053TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:40 1,311 790.00 XLON 00308570054TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:40 29 790.00 XLON 00308570055TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:41 1,137 791.00 XLON 00308570056TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:42 150 792.00 XLON 00308570059TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:44 193 792.00 XLON 00308570069TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:46 102 790.00 XLON 00308570073TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:46 101 790.00 XLON 00308570074TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:46 190 791.00 XLON 00308570075TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:46 104 790.00 XLON 00308570076TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:55 84 790.00 XLON 00308570093TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:55 71 791.00 XLON 00308570094TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:55 82 791.00 XLON 00308570095TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:55 300 791.00 XLON 00308570096TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:58 2 791.00 XLON 00308570100TRLO1 04 November 2024 16:29:58 432 791.00 XLON 00308570101TRLO1

